Foodbank helps feed the hungry

SHOP AND SHARE: Woolworths Grafton employees Anthony Dawes, Angela Wilesmith, Craig Ellem and Stephanie Luhrmann with Wellspring Christian Church's Josy Prow (centre) help launch Foodbank's Shop and Share campaign.

LAST year, Foodbank shipped 47,812 kilos of food to the Clarence Valley, and supplied 86,930 meals to people in need in the area, and with the launch of Foodbank's biggest annual public food appeal now is the time to help feed those who go hungry.

While doing your weekly shop in July, Foodbank's Shop and Share campaign matches donations of products from some of Austalia's top brands with customer purchases at Woolworth, and customers can help support the campaign, triggering one-for-one donation each time they purchase a participating brand's product at Woolworths Grafton.

Foodbank distributes food through Wellspring Christian Church, and co-ordinator Josy Prow said people going hungry in the Clarence Valley was a problem that was often overlooked.

Because we're a low income community, we have families that come in, and we're open to the whole community so we care for all works of life," she said.

"Sometimes it's people who are going through a rough time with employment or they might be regulars who come every week.

"There is a need for it here. We have new people come in every week, and we just want people to find out about us and come. We're getting more people who wish they had known about us sooner."

Foodbank Australia's CEO Brianna Casey, said Shop and Share provides us with an opportunity to remind Australians about the ongoing issue of hunger which affects so many people.

"We've been overwhelmed by the support from the brands participating in the campaign and now we're relying on local Clarence Valley shoppers for their support to help us provide crucial food relief," she said.

Woolworths Grafton Store Manager, Gary O'Neill said; "We're proud once again to be supporting Foodbank's annual campaign. All customers need to do to play their part is purchase one of the many participating products across our stores when they shop with us in July and know that by supporting the brands that support Foodbank, they will be helping families in need across the region."

To find out more and how you can help, visit Foodbank's website.