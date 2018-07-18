Foodbank supplies Clarence Valley with 7,000 meals a month

Foodbank and Woolworths are appealing to Clarence Valley residents to support its national public appeal and help meet the rise in need for food assistance over the winter period.

Foodbank and Woolworths are appealing to Clarence Valley residents to support its national public appeal and help meet the rise in need for food assistance over the winter period.

IT'S A struggle for some in the community to put food on the dinner table.

In the Clarence Valley alone Foodbank supplies more than 7,000 meals per month to families and people in need and to keep up with this demand Foodbank needs more than 5,000 extra meals per month for the Clarence Valley.

Foodbank and Woolworths are appealing to Clarence Valley residents to support its national public appeal and help meet the rise in need for food assistance over the winter period.

From July 11 to July 24, Woolworths customers in Clarence Valley can add a $2 Foodbank token donation to their shop, with 100% of funds raised going to Foodbank to deliver more food and groceries at a time of year when families most desperately need it.

The 2018 Foodbank Rumbling Tummies report found one in five children in Australia have experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months, with 652,000 Australians seeking food relief via Foodbank each month.

More than 1.3 million meals were provided per month to NSW residents, unfortunately however, many are still going without, with an additional one million meals required every month to meet demand.

Woolworths Grafton Store Manager Gary O'Neill said 100% of the funds from the $2 Winter Meal Token will go directly to Foodbank which offers a vital community service helping free Australians in need.

Foodbank can provide a meal to an Australian in need for 50c with each donation of $2 will help provide four nourishing meals.

Foodbank Australia's CEO Brianna Casey, said at this time of the year, we have families struggling to make ends meet, with meal-skipping becoming standard practice, particularly for parents.

"With 40% of food insecure households families with dependent children, it's crucial that we do more to get food on their dining tables,” she said.

"This Appeal provides us with an opportunity to remind Australians about the ongoing hunger issues which affects so many families, individuals and children, at the same time as securing additional food to assist them,” she said.

Last year Foodbank distributed the equivalent of 67 million meals 183,000 meals a day to more than 2,400 charities and 1,750 schools.