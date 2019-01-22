Man sacked over cheeky Macca’s order

Magistrate Jacqueline Trad labelled the man “foolish” during sentencing for risking his job for such a measly discount.

A SYDNEY prison guard was sacked for posing as a police officer to get a discount on a Big Mac and 24 nuggets.

Lawrence O'Driscoll-Faitaua, 43, pleaded guilty in the Waverley Local Court on Tuesday after he asked for a police discount worth $10.53, confirmed in documents provided to news.com.au.

The Maroubra man flashed his ID to the drive-through staff at the McDonald's restaurant in Kingsford in the city's southeast on December 29, which read "NSW Police - External Contractor".

When questioned by the staff, O'Driscoll-Faitaua said it was his off-duty badge, but it was instead used for him to gain access to the cells at the Sydney Police Centre in Surry Hills.

Sacked Corrective Services NSW officer Lawrence O’Driscoll-Faitaua (left) leaves Waverley Court being charged with impersonating a police officer to get a discount at a fast food restaurant.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Magistrate Jacqueline Trad labelled the man "foolish" during sentencing for risking his job for such a measly discount.

"You've got to understand it's a fine line that people step when they start flashing these things for different purposes and then the next thing and the next thing and it becomes more serious," she said.

"(It's a) very, very foolish action that finds you in this situation … you told officers that it was something you've been told about by work colleagues. The issue is of course you stand alone and (have to) face the consequences of your actions."

In a statement provided to news.com.au, a Corrective Services spokesperson confirmed O'Driscoll-Faitaua was fired after the incident.

"The employee was also advised that he will not be offered any shifts as a casual correctional officer pending misconduct action, which - in line with Public Service legislation - will commence following today's court outcome," they said.

"The vast majority of our 9000 staff observe the highest professional standards and are well aware that this behaviour is not acceptable. If we become aware of any other instances such as this, staff will be immediately referred to NSW Police."

O'Driscoll-Faitaua was convicted on a charge of impersonating a police officer but was granted a section 10 non-conviction in court.