Footage of cop moments after murdering Aussie

AUSTRALIAN life coach Justine Ruszczyk Damond was breathless and sounded concerned when she phoned 911 minutes before she was fatally shot by a US police officer, according to audio of the call.

Audio recordings of Ms Damond's two 911 calls were made public on Thursday, as a Minneapolis judge began granting access to the exhibits shown in the recent trial of Mohamed Noor.

Ms Damond, a dual citizen of the US and Australia, called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in July 2017.

Bodycam footage from the night was also revealed, and it shows Noor's reaction as he speaks to another officer after pulling the trigger.

He can be seen looking dazed and confused, as he rubs his head.

Another officer is heard telling Noor to "keep your mouth shut" - adding he doesn't have to speak to anyone - before taking him into a police car.

Noor, 33, was convicted of murder.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond made a frantic call to emergency services. Picture: Stephen Govel

In the first emergency call from the night, Ms Damond can be heard saying a woman sounds distressed and she thought she heard the word "help".

Ms Damond called back eight minutes later to ensure police had the right address. She was told officers were on the way.

The former Sydney resident went to meet the police car and was shot by Noor who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

He and his partner said they were startled by Ms Damond.

Ms Damond's family filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and received a record $US20 million ($A29 million) settlement.

Noor, 33, was convicted of murder. He is behind bars and will be sentenced on June 7.