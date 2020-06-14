Football community puts call out to volunteers

Westlawn Tigers take on McLeay Valley Rangers in round 3 of the FFA Cup qualifying round at Barnier Park earlier in the year.

NORTHERN NSW Football is putting out a call on behalf of its clubs for volunteer assistance as the start of the junior football season fast approaches.

Last Tuesday, the NSW Government announced community sport for children under the age of 18 years would be allowed to return from July 1.

But for clubs to make the revised 2020 season a successful one, they will need some more help from parents, senior players and the community.

NNSWF CEO David Eland said clubs are made up of dedicated volunteers who work diligently throughout the season and during the off-season to make football happen.

“Unfortunately due to the delay COVID-19 caused and the resulting extra activities which need to occur, clubs need more parents to step-up and dedicate whatever time they can to assist,” Eland said.

“We have more than 8,000 volunteers across northern NSW and they do a fabulous job. Our game wouldn’t exist without them.

“But football is going to be different this season and for clubs to be able to get back on the pitch and prosper they are going to need extra hands on deck.

“We’re not asking for parents to attend every night of the week or all day Saturday. We’re asking for two or three hours a week.

“There are jobs everyone can do to help whether it be packing down fields, directing people and/or cars, helping to communicate to other players and families or just encouraging good hygiene.

“You don’t need to be a ‘lifer.’ Just a couple of hours – whatever you can spare, each week, for training or matches.

“At the end of the day, we all want football to be back and for kids to be able to play and it’s proven – many hands make light work.

“We ask you, give back a little and contact your club today to see whether they could use some help.”

The COVID-19 pandemic left all football activities in the lurch from early March.

Senior football sides are already back in training with juniors getting back on the park by July 1.