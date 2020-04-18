Football never sleeps for super coach Renan

FOOTBALL :Like so many of us, this year hasn’t quite gone to plan for North Coast Futsal Academy coach Renan Fenerich.

Fenerich and his family had planned a trip to return to his homeland of Brazil in March but as coronavirus took hold he had to call it off.

Despite the interruptions, the football expert has put his spare time to good use as he looks to maintain the strong development of our football and futsal stars of the future with one-on-one training sessions.

“It was hard in the beginning when all this was unfolding. We had to cancel academy lessons and I thought ‘what do I do now?’ Initially, I had thought of doing it both in person and online,” Fenerich said.

“I put it to all of our academy players in the region and a vast majority preferred face-to-face lessons. I went with it and I now have players I coach all across the Clarence Valley. I even spend a full day at Coffs Harbour every week.”

To no one’s surprise, Fenerich has been in high demand but he is looking to cover as much ground as possible.

“I’ve been trying to spread myself out. There will be a time when there will be no spots left,” he said.

But, in order to cater to the masses, Fenerich has been working on an online program that will give his students the tools to work on their game without a visit from the coach.

“We have been working on some content to release in a more professional way, like an online course,” he said.

While one-on-one coaching may be difficult for some to grasp, Fenerich has had years to give him a strong understanding of the game and allow him to tailor programs to each individual player.

“I started to think about it, before I moved here I lived in Brisbane and did a lot of one-on-one training,” he said.

“I would train kids of all ages as my main form of income. Some weeks I would have 12-14 different kids. I did that before even moving to Australia, back in Brazil. It’s given me plenty of experience in that type of training.”

Fenerich has taken to Facebook and Instagram to help promote his training programs as he looks to ramp up his reach in the coming weeks.

“We have been doing a lot of social media promotion of personal brand and the program itself,” he said.

“We’ll be putting out more content to see if we can add value to what we’re doing.”

While the social distancing restrictions have made things more difficult, Fenerich is ensuring he is following all of the guidelines put in place buy the government.

“The best thing is it’s still within the laws. We’re practising social distancing. The closest I get to a player is four or five metres away. I can demonstrate and help without getting too close,” he said.

“It’s been pretty successful, we’ve been going to some families that have a decent back yard. Others prefer me to go to a public park or an oval to do a session. It’s not the full game itself but there are skills we’re working on that will make the difference come game day.”

Fenerich hopes to travel back to Brazil soon but for now he is pleased to have dodged a bullet as so many other travellers have been left stranded in other countries around the world.

“We were supposed to leave on March 28 but we spoke about cancelling early and ultimately decided not to risk anything,” he said.

“What also helped was that we were able to get most of our money back from our trip. But obviously health comes first. It’s just nice to be able to keep doing what I love.”

For more information, phone Renan on 0488 288 813 or look for @renanfenerich on Facebook and Instagram.