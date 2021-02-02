Football set to make a COVID comeback in 2021

Football is ready and raring to go in 2021 for what is planned to be the biggest season yet.

Registrations across the country opened yesterday for the 2021 season and state governing body Northern NSW Football expects the game to return bigger and better than ever despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last season.

Football managed to navigate COVID-19 challenges successfully in 2020 with many players and clubs getting back on the pitch safely to complete a shortened but fun-filled season.

Northern NSW Football CEO David Eland said Northern NSW Football and its seven member zones looked forward to going ‘back to normal’ in 2021.

“It’s an exciting time. The buzz around football and the start of the new season is really positive,” Eland said.

“Many players missed out on playing football in 2020. But we want to welcome them back to the game with open arms this year.

“The football family as a whole stuck together and, thanks to our volunteers and parents, we managed to get players young and old back on the park safely.

“There will obviously remain a strong focus on good health practices in 2021 but we want to go back to normal as best we can.”

Over the past five years football experienced a steady 13 per cent increase in registrations across northern NSW.

North Coast Football saw a similar trend with a 5 per cent increase in participation numbers over the last five years.

“The continued increase in players shows our region is really embracing the country’s largest team sport,” Eland said.

“Now that we’re leading up to a new season I can’t wait to see as many smiling faces as we can back enjoying the game they love this year.

“Building the game’s capacity is a strategic priority for NNSWF and by doing that we can ensure everyone who wants to play football, in particular women and girls, can do so.”

Registrations are now open for the 2021 season. Find your club and register at northernnswfootball.com.au/player-headquarters