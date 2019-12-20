Football star killed in fireball car crash

Shahdon Winchester has been killed in a car crash.

Shahdon Winchester has been killed in a car crash.

TRINIDAD and Tobago star Shahdon Winchester has died, aged 27.

The winger was one of four people killed in a fireball car crash on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway. southern Trinidad.

One woman and three men lost their lives in the fatal accident on Thursday morning (local time).

The woman has since been identified as Winchester's girlfriend and a second man has been named as Keston Nicholas.

According to police reports, at 5.30am the footballer's Nissan X-Trail collided with a telephone pole.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames after the transformer fell and exploded on top of it.

Winchester and the three other individuals were trapped inside of the vehicle.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and the bodies were removed from the car at just after 9am.

Tributes have poured in for Winchester - who made 23 appearances for the Trinidad and Tobago national team.

He made his full debut for his country in June 2010 and scored his first international goal in a friendly win over Grenada in March 2016.

He began his club career with W Connection before he moved to Murcielagos after a number of loan spells.

Our thoughts are with the family, friends and team-mates of Shahdon Winchester following the tragic news of his passing. https://t.co/RhNunGCbsG — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 19, 2019

After a brief spell with Kapaz on loan, he joined Finnish side Seinajoen Jalkapallokerho.

"Tragic and heartbreaking news just coming to hand," a Trinidad and Tobago Football Association's statement read.

"Trinidad and Tobago forward Shahdon Winchester has been confirmed as one of the persons who have died in a vehicle accident this morning in Gasparillo.

"This is truly tragic news for us. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Stream live coverage of La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the EFL Championship with beIN SPORTS on KAYO. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >