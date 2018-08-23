Football icon’s $31 million disaster

Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn’t short of cash but nobody likes to lose money.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn’t short of cash but nobody likes to lose money.

FORMER Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is closing down his A-Z clothing line after losing $31 million in just two years.

According to Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri, the LA Galaxy star's fashion company has been shut down after being hit by marketing costs, The Sun reports.

Ibrahimovic, 36, started the label with Norwegian fashion giant Varner Group in June 2016 while he was still at Old Trafford and nursing an injury.

But A-Z has now been officially shut down and Varner Group explained the decision in a press statement.

It read: "Despite solid growth in 2017 the European sportswear effort has proved too expensive.

"Petter Varner and Zlatan Ibrahimovic agree to end their co-operation in A-Z."

The Financial Director of Varner Group, Toralf Riskild, had said last year: "2016 was the first year of the company and we had high commercialisation costs, but of course we expect improved sales and improved results.

"We knew we would not make money in the first year but the losses were higher than expected."

The brand name A-Z was based on Ibrahimovic's journey from "amateur to Zlatan".

Ibrahimovic, 36, has made a successful start to his career in Major League Soccer in America since leaving the Red Devils, scoring 15 goals in 19 appearances for Los Angeles Galaxy.

He suffered a serious knee injury last year and missed LA's 5-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders on the weekend because he did not want to risk aggravating it.

Ibrahimovic has been outstanding for the Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic is not the first star to grace the turf at Old Trafford to come unstuck after Alexis Sanchez launched a fashion line the day after United's humiliating defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

After the social media reaction was so bad, the Chilean's team decided to take down a cringe-worthy launch video.

Ibrahimovic has a number of commercial deals on the side, including Visa, Samsung and a line of men's cosmetics.