Football great makes bizarre sex rules for European giant

VETERAN football manager Antonio Conte has brought his own brand of sexy football to Inter Milan by telling his players how to make love.

The former Chelsea and Italy boss took charge of the Serie A giants in May, The Sun reports.

He has since inspired Inter to second in the table, one point behind serial champions Juventus.

Conte, 50, has demanded high fitness levels from his squad as they push for honours.

And he has now revealed the bedroom advice he gives his players to prevent them expending too much energy.

Conte told L'Equipe magazine: "During spells of matches the players should not have sexual relations that last for long periods.

"They need to make as little effort as possible.

"The best position for them is if their partners go on top.

"And it is preferable that they are with their own wives.

"That way they are not obliged to put in an exceptional performance."

Conte got his Chelsea squad to rise to the occasion during his first season in charge, when they won the 2016-17 Premier League title.

They lifted the FA Cup the following year. But a limp display in the league cost the Italian his Stamford Bridge job two summers ago.

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk and has been republished with permission