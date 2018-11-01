Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neymar spent a lot of time on the ground during the Russia World Cup.
Neymar spent a lot of time on the ground during the Russia World Cup.
Soccer

Fire chiefs issue Neymar-inspired Halloween warning

by AFP
1st Nov 2018 9:15 AM

IRISH fire chiefs have advised people to "do the #Neymar" if their Halloween costume catches fire, tweeting a video of the Brazil forward rolling around on the turf.

Alongside various safety warnings about bonfires on their Twitter feed, the Dublin Fire Brigade opted for a GIF of Neymar to get their message across.

"STOP, DROP & ROLL. If you find yourself in a position where your costume or clothes catch fire, do the #Neymar. Running will only fan the flames and help the fire spread. STOPPING, DROPPING & ROLLING will smother the flames."

 

 

Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-German, is recognised as one of the world's top players but has an unwanted reputation for play-acting.

At the World Cup in Russia he was mocked for his on-field theatrics as Brazil crashed out at the quarter-final stage.

fire brigade neymar

Top Stories

    Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    premium_icon Grafton ditches the 9-5 for Jaca madness

    News WITH shop dress-ups to turn Prince St into a crazy sight, and performances taking over Market Square, it can only mean one thing: it's Jacaranda Thursday

    Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    premium_icon Man jailed for assault and leading police on two pursuits

    Crime Grafton man appears in local court and pleads guilty this week

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    Purple Army of helpers lend a hand to Jacaranda Festival

    News Youth With A Mission members help make festival possible

    Dalton leads Grafton to historic carnival win

    premium_icon Dalton leads Grafton to historic carnival win

    Netball NORTH Coast side wins third straight Koori title.

    Local Partners