FOOTBALL: Tigers v Tigers as both teams aim to earn stripes

FOOTBALL: Westlawn Tigers will be firing on all cylinders this weekend as they welcome the first clash of the season at their home base.

The Barnier Park brigade faced a tough road trip in the opening round of the season last weekend, heading to Forsyth Park to meet reigning premiers Coffs City United Lions.

While the only warm welcome they received was from the weather on the day, Joyce and his men would have taken a lot away from the 3-0 loss.

After conceding a goal in the opening 10 minutes through a penalty shot, the Tigers turned up the heat on their more experienced rivals with a well-structured defensive effort.

The Junction Hill side never allowed the reigning Premiers too much breathing space and ensured the Lions couldn't rack up the big score their fans might have been hoping for.

The Tigers will be without shame after the 3-0 loss to the Lions, and will be ready to build on the effort and pose a real test for the travelling Coffs Coast Tigers tomorrow night.

Their feline counterparts are also coming into the second round clash at Barnier Park off a loss after falling to the might of the Boambee Bombers 4-3 last weekend.

Meanwhile Grafton United will be aiming to make it to wins on the trot when they head away to Ayrshire Park to take on the Bombers.

It will be a tough challenge for Scott Elphic and his troop with the Boambee squad tipped as early favourites for the NCF crown this season.

The team United defeated in round one, Northern Storm, will play host to the Maclean Bobcats at Korora.