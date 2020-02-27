Footballer slid into pornstar’s DMs

An adult entertainment star has sent social media into a spin with the revelation a big name football player attempted to woo her.

Pornhub star Lana Rhoades has revealed a high profile footballer with a $120 million-a-year deal and 43 million Instagram followers "slid into her DMs".

The 23-year-old actress has a large following on the adult site and it appears that includes superstars on the field too.

Rhoades made the revelation on a video posted to YouTube where she met with friends Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn, hosts of the Call her Daddy podcast.

A vlog post by close pal Mike Majlak initiated the conversation where he says: "She got DM'd (direct messaged) by a soccer player who has an $80 million ($A120m) contract."

This grabs the attention of both Cooper and Franklyn, whose eyes widen with the surprise news.

"He has 43 million followers," Rhoades adds.

"Wait, who is it? I just want to know who it is," Cooper replies.

No other details are given away in the short clip before the conversation moves on.

Few football stars on the planet can lay claim to having an Instagram following of the mark Rhoades states.

Real Madrid stars James Rodriquez (45 million), Gareth Bale (42.9 million) and Marcelo Vieira Jr. (43.9 million) and AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic (41.7 million) are in the vicinity.

It is no wonder Chicago-born Rhoades has plenty of admirers judging by posts to her 7.8m Instagram followers.

She leaves little to the imagination in a series of bikini snaps, including when she showed her support for Youtuber and boxer Jake Paul.

Rhoades, along with fellow adult star Riley Reid, stripped down to cheer on Paul during his victory over AnEsonGib earlier this month.

The victory set up up a future clash with KSI who defeated his brother Logan in November.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.