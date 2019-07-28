Football's bright stars on display at Rushforth Park

TURNING IN: Grafton City Slickers star Sean Wellman in action against the Yamba Breakers (black) in the CL 12's on Saturday.

FOOTBALL: CL 12's football action returned to Rushforth Park on Saturday for an action packed double header between some of the Clarence Valley's top teams.

Majos Monsters and Maclean Bobcats White opened the action as the top two sides in the competition went head to head in an exciting encounter.

Grafton City Slickers and Yamba Breakers were next to take to the field and the game proved to be a very even affair.

Now in round 13, there are just four more games before the finals start.