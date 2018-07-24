Footy fans on winner with Fox League

Darius Boyd and Gorden Tallis join in the Retro Round celebrations.

Darius Boyd and Gorden Tallis join in the Retro Round celebrations.

RUGBY league fans are set to be the winners after Broncos captain Darius Boyd and Hall of Fame inductee Gorden Tallis united on Tuesday to launch Fox League's Retro Round.

This year's Retro Round will remember the golden era of the 90s, with the theme brought to life on Fox League throughout the week and across Round 20 in the NRL.

To celebrate, Fox League has partnered with the NRL and clubs to give rugby league fans the chance to attend NRL games at reduced prices this weekend.

For a limited time only, fans will be able to purchase tickets to every game in Round 20 at discounted prices.

Fans can redeem the ticket offer by logging onto nrl.com/tickets and entering the code word 'retro' until midnight Tuesday for Sydney games and midnight Wednesday for Queensland games.

Speaking at Fox League's Retro Round launch at Holey Moley Golf Club in Brisbane, Tallis said: "The 90s was arguably the best product of rugby league.

"The players became semi-professional, the crowds were huge, there was less wrestle and you had the star-studded sides like the Broncos, Raiders and Manly flying the flag, it was a great era for rugby league."

Darius Boyd and with Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.

Boyd said the Broncos would be looking to emulate the feats of past great teams when they take onthe Sharks at hme on Thursday night.

"It's going to be another tough game against the Sharks this weekend. We showed what we're capable of against the Panthers on Friday night and now we need to build on that," he said.

Fox Sports' Steve Crawley said the Retro Round was agreat way to celebrate the history of the game.

"Retro Round is a great Fox League initiative," he said.

"It's a terrific week when we celebrate the history of the game with a lot of fun. Our audience love it and we love creating it."

Across the week Fox League's entertainment shows will celebrate the game's retro heroes with special guest appearances and will reflect on some of the game's biggest moments and characters from the 90s.

It all started on Monday night when 90s premiership winning coach Chris Anderson and inaugural Warriors coach John Monie joined the NRL 360 desk for Coaches Night.

Steve Renouf is congratulated by his Broncos teammates after scoring in the 1997 Super League grand final.

The 90s guests continue on Tuesday when four-time premiership winning Broncos centre Steve Renouf joins Tallis, Justin Hodges and host Hannah Hollis on Queenslanders Only.

The Greatest with Mick Ennis will shine the light on an historic moment in Rugby League on Wednesday, featuring the Warriors debut match against the Broncos from Round 1 of the 1995 season.

Renouf will also feature in commentary for Thursday night's Super League grand final replay between the Broncos and Sharks at Suncorp Stadium, live and ad-break free during play on Fox League.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy will also provide his expert analysis on the game in Bellamy's Bunker.

Retro Round wraps up with a special edition of Sunday Night with Matty Johns featuring Manly premiership winners Geoff Toovey and Cliff Lyons.