FOOTY FEVER: Excitement builds with strong Magpies win

DOUBLE DOSE: Jirra Breckenridge scored a double in first grade during the Lower Clarence Magpies and Kyogle Turkeys NRRRL clash at New Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: There is an excitement about the Lower Clarence Magpies that has been missing from the club for too long, according to captain coach Dan Randall.

The Magpies soared off the back of a strong effort from Randall and a charging forward pack to register their second win of the competition and potentially sound the first warning of their assault on the top end of the NRRRL competition.

Randall scored a hat-trick of tries while front-rower Jirra Breckenridge and winger Damian Roberts bagged two tries each as the Magpies downed Kyogle Turkeys 44-26 at New Park on Saturday afternoon.

"It was an awesome game for our boys,” Randall said.

"We finally pulled it all together. We have ironed out all the creases and finally put together what we have wanted to for ages.

"It is only onwards and upwards from here.”

While the momentum began with the men in the middle, led by experienced dummy-half James King, who started in the nine for the first time, Randall said it was a full 13-man effort that got the black and whites across the line.

"Everyone across the paddock played the way we wanted them to,” he said.

"All over the park we all chimed in and started to gel as a unit. We got off to good start and we just put the foot down from there.”

In his first game in the run-on side second-rower Kyle Roberts earned the player's player award after putting in a monster effort in both attack and defence.

"He just runs hard and tackles harder,” Randall said. "That is all I can ever ask of my players.”

It is a welcomed win for the Lower Clarence side as it plans its push off the bottom of the NRRRL first-grade ladder. With one more away game at Byron Bay before a string of home clashes, Randall believed the side had timed its run well.

"We have got a slim chance at finals footy but a good one. We just need to win more games than we lose,” he said. "There was a real good feeling around the club after this game. It's really coming together.”

SCORELINE: LOWER CLARENCE MAGPIES 44 (Dan Randall 3, Damian Roberts 2, Jirra Breckenridge 2, Kyle Roberts tries; Andrew Kapeen 6 goals) def KYOGLE TURKEYS 26