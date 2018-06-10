Stadium sign dividing Australia

ETIHAD Stadium has introduced gender-fluid toilets for all spectators during the annual Pride Game between St Kilda and Sydney.

Social commentators and footy fans have been divided by the move to designate three toilet blocks throughout the Docklands venue for all-gender use.

Signs posted throughout the stadium and then flashed on the giant screens inside the stadium advertised one toilet block on each level of seating have been converted into bathrooms that allowed spectators to use whichever gender bathroom they identified with.

Etihad Stadium is flush with pride tonight ... #AFLSaintsSwans pic.twitter.com/r9UpYcy3I4 — Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) June 9, 2018

The stadium signs read: "Gender diversity is welcome here.

"Please use the restroom that best fits your gender identity or expression."

The move follows the AFL's staging of its annual Pride Game at Etihad Stadium, celebrated by St Kilda and the Swans before and during the round 12 game.

Both clubs have been widely applauded for their public support for inclusion of LGBTI communities in football and everywhere else in Australia.

However, many other commentators believe Etihad Stadium's decision to scrap traditional mens' and womens' gendered toilets was a dangerous development.

Other commentators applauded the symbolism of the toilet re-allocation.

The drama did not entirely overshadow the commitment of both clubs to promote inclusivity on the night.

The Swans wore rainbow coloured socks in support of the cause, while the Saints wore rainbow coloured numbers on the back of their jumpers.

Both clubs also posted messages in support of the LGBTI community on the banners they ran through at the start of the game.

Host broadcaster Channel 7 also pledged its support of the AFL's Pride Round.

LGBTI activist Paul Kidd tweeted on Saturday night in support of the AFL's public support of LGBTI inclusion initiatives.

The AFL's annual Pride Game was launched by the Saints in 2016.