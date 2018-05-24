For Clarence kids, the pen is not mightier than the keyboard

CLICK AND CORRECT: Eli Butcher and Skye Heiler, 12 of Clarence Valley Anglican School start their NAPLAN test online.

THE pen may be mightier than the sword, but it's beaten by a keyboard, according to students taking part in a pilot of online NAPLAN testing.

More than 15 schools in the Clarence Valley are part of the first year of transitioning the tests to an online delivery and Clarence Valley Anglican School students are keen for the technology to take over.

"I type quicker than I write,” said Year 7 student Eli Butcher. "So we can get out more in the questions.”

"I think it's better because my wrist doesn't get sore writing,” Skye Heiler said.

They said the prevalence of technology in their personal and school life meant handwriting large sections of work was becoming less common.

"The most we'd have to handwrite is a few pages of study notes now,” Eli said.

CVAS principal Martin Oates said the inclusion of technology across all learning areas meant typing was second nature for many students.

"The typing speed is something they naturally have because in all subjects these days there is some use of technology - whether it's typing up projects or essays,” he said.

"It's the sign of the 21st century, and why not play to their strengths rather than being archaic.”

Mr Oates said that the school was tested in the lead-up to the exams which helped them determine the resources needed to run the exams and do timetabling as well as ensure the internet connection could support the system.

Gulmarrad Public School principal Robyn Urquhart said they too had no teething problems with students taking the test online this year for the first time.

"The children have been enjoying it,” she said. "They've told us that they really like being on the computer as opposed to reading - they preferred the format.

Ms Urquhart said they had found that even their younger students had been able to produce similar amounts to previous years in typing-intensive tests such as handwriting, and it had even made some of their more reluctant writers more engaged in the process.

She said the supervising teachers said the ease of access to the test was a plus for the students.

"We did have one issue, and we rang the online help desk and they fixed it straight away, there was great support there,” Ms Urquhart said.

"We've got the facilities here at Gulmarrad with our technology centre, and it's been wonderful to be able to do this - it's worked really well.”

Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority CEO Robert Randall said the move to online would mean more precise results and detailed information for teachers, and a more engaging experience for students.

"The transition online is planned to take three years, ensuring that school authorities, schools, teachers and students are all ready to make the move online,” he said.

"Schools and students moving online in 2018 have undertaken readiness and preparedness activities, including a successful practice test.

"Education authorities have detailed procedures in place to manage any issues that may arise, to ensure students and teachers are supported through NAPLAN in 2018.”