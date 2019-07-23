FOR SALE: Blacksmith's shop hammers home a unique property

HANDS-ON SHED: Eoin and Judie McSwan in front of their Ryan Street house which is on the market, complete with Eoin's blacksmith shop (inset).

WHEN Judie McSwan walked into her Ryan Street house, she said she immediately felt warm and welcomed.

For husband Eoin McSwan, he looked out the back and saw his next workspace.

The couple have the house on the market after 16 years, and while many houses come with a shed, not many come with one like Eoin's.

Mr McSwan is a blacksmith, and though he is semi-retired, his working blacksmith's shop is a handyman's dream.

"I downsized for this one, and I'll downsize again,” he said, laughing.

The walls are covered with the tools of MrMcSwan's trade, with metal tools and creations covering each of the walls in the spacious area.

Of course, the house has its own story that seems appropriate to the hands-on nature of MrMcSwan's hobby.

"It was originally built by Phil Walsh who built the house from mostly recycled material that he had gathered over the years,” MsMcSwan said.

"Even the bricks are reclaimed. You could say it's bespoke.”

Despite its relative young age, the house has been built in a federation style, which Renai Williams, who is selling the home with Mackenzie Harvison for Dougherty Property, said was able to be used for many purposes.

"It's the type of home for those who have an attraction to federation-style houses, but there's so many options, it works in so many ways,” she said.

"For someone like Judy, who runs a home business out of it, or you can have in-laws stay in it.

"All three levels have habitable spaces, which are very separate and private.

"And of course there's the amazing space out the back. But if you're not into that sort of thing, it could be a great entertaining area - it's already got the pizza oven (built by Eoin) in there.”

The McSwans will build a new house, but are looking to downsize.

"It's a great old place. It'll be sad to leave,” MsMcSwan said. "But there comes a time and things change.”

She said the new house would be built on the ground level and be smaller, but came with one important design feature.

"Yes, there's another shed for him out the back,” MsMcSwan said. "It was the first thing on the plan.”

The house is on the market for $475,000 through Dougherty Property.