FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

Clair Morton
| 4th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.
LOOKING over the Pillar Valley landscape, you may see a few trees here, a pile of rocks there.

Jim Davies saw a house.

Over an eight year period, the Sydney resident bought his vision to life, harvesting all the materials for a four-bedroom home from the beautiful block on which it stands.

Now, he's getting ready to pass it on to someone else, having put the unique property up for sale with Clarence Property Agents.

Mr Davies says he stumbled upon Pillar Valley while searching for land away from the rat race, and bought his 82 acre block over the phone without ever even seeing it.

Slowly, with the help of locals including Tanamon Gallery owner Sam Conderman and his father Monty, the foundations of a house began to appear.

 

"I'd be there for a week or two at a time," he said.

"I lived in a little hut down the front and we just built away; a lot of locals were involved in the artistry of it.

"It's not just a house or a home it's a place; it's a place for writing and dreaming and thinking and music."

Hardwood timber doors and exposed beams, sandstone flooring, thermally designed walls and a central fireplace are just some of the features that speak to its character, offsetting the beauty of the valley.

 

"It's quite amazing to watch the mist rolling through the valley, and when the fires are on you can sit upstairs and the moon shines in from the dark through a big round window," Mr Davies said.

"People are either going to strongly say this is a funny old place, or this is perfect.

"It's got a certain character about it and I'm going to miss that, particularly on a night the fire's going."

Topics:  clarence property pillar valley

FOR SALE: Unique house goes on the market

FROM THE LAND: All of the materials which created this unique Pillar Valley home were taken from the property.

Clarence Valley home built entirely from materials on the property

