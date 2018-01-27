BUILD TEAM: The core building group involved in constructing the Maclean Bowling Club motel (from left) Mick Connolly, Steve Connolly, Tim Kempnich, Isaac Connolly, Caleb Every, Mark Campbell, Rob Connolly, Glen Phelps, Helen Apps, Ben Holder, Greg Holder and Cody Hague.

BUILD TEAM: The core building group involved in constructing the Maclean Bowling Club motel (from left) Mick Connolly, Steve Connolly, Tim Kempnich, Isaac Connolly, Caleb Every, Mark Campbell, Rob Connolly, Glen Phelps, Helen Apps, Ben Holder, Greg Holder and Cody Hague. Jarrard Potter

FOR the past 11 months, Rojo Master Builders and their army of subcontractors and tradespeople have worked hard on one of the largest construction projects seen in Maclean in decades.

With work on the 27 room Club Maclean Motel reaching the finals stages, Rojo Master Builders managing director Rob Connolly said it was a project he was proud to be a part of.

"We were pleased to be invited to tender for the project in late 2016 and very happy when we were successful,” he said.

"(The Maclean Bowling Club) has been slowly progressing towards the development for about five years, and then to the point for inviting tenders, we started at the end of February 2017 and from the time we got on site, it's taken us 11 months.”

Project manager Greg Holder said that as a local builder, Rojo aimed to involve as many Lower Clarence trades and contractors as possible.

"We were able to offer many local businesses an opportunity and that was terrific,” he said.

"As a Club with many members, most of whom are connected in some way to organisations in the local area, they were very keen to see community involvement.”

Given the scale of the project, Mr Connolly said it took a pro-active management team to bring the development to a conclusion on time and on budget.

"Our thanks to Mark Williams as secretary manager and his Building Committee for their confidence and collaborative approach,” he said.

Mr Connolly acknowledged the efforts of other members of the Rojo Admin team, Caleb Every and Helen Apps in the early stages with pricing and estimates.

He said they played a big role in putting it together at the start and it flowed down to subcontractors from there.

"Rojo has enjoyed working with a really strong team of sub-contractors, many of which have joined us on other projects over many years,” he said.

"The strength of these contractors enabled tight time constraints and no compromise on quality.”

Mr Holder said there had been many challenges during the project's 11 months, but was pleased with how it all came together.

"Ordinarily on a project of this size, you would expect some level of programming congestion. but all trades were able to adjust their own work schedules to offer us a very workable outcome. ” Mr Holder said.

As a "Design and Construct” Contract, Rojo was aware that there would be a number of areas during the build that would involve Consultants "on the run”.

This adds to the satisfaction when those extra design features enhance the end product.

Mr Holder also acknowledged the technical contributions by the staff of the Clarence Valley Council. Chambers being situated close by, visits were easy and occurred often.

"Our thanks to Del Evans, Contract Administrator from Coffs Harbour who was engaged by the Club to represent them during the course of the project,” he said. "It is his job to ensure the Club's interests are protected. Del has been exceedingly good to work with.”

Finally, there was a level of inconvenience to members of the public at various stages during the build and Rojo expressed thanks for their patience and understanding.