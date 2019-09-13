FOR THE THRONE: Cinderella story meets league juggernaut

STRIKE POWER: Woolgoolga’s James Palmer and Boambee’s Luke France will both be wanting to find the back of the net in Saturday night’s grand final.

GREAT sport is built on storylines which captivate the imagination and transcend the playing field.

The Boambee Bombers have been the immovable object at the top of North Coast Football for the past two seasons, undoubtedly the Goliath of the competition.

Saturday evening they look to defend their throne against the cinderella story, as the Woolgoolga Wolves attempt to complete the ultimate rags to riches transformation.

The Wolves were the only side to beat Boambee during the C.ex Group Men's Premier League in 2019, though Bombers coach Jon Fergusson isn't concerned the boys from Woopi know the secret recipe to knock off his side again.

"It was a close game and I don't think the cake is baked from one result," he said.

Fergusson is looking forward to unleashing his side on the lush pasture of the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

"We are fortunate to have a group of players who can play possession based football and a good surface enables this," Fergusson said.

"Confidence in the first touch, confidence in ball movement and confidence in the team performance - the stadium gives us that.

"Football is a team game, every player needs to win the battle against their opponent and the players need to play for each other. I view the GF as that - a contest across the park underpinned with commitment to the team."

FOR IT ALL: Woolgoolga Wolves and Boambee Bombers clash Saturday in the C.ex Group Men's Premier League grand final.

The Boambee boss said the club have been preparing for this moment since January, for Woolgoolga, a whole community has been preparing for this rise back to the summit for years.

The Wolves have had to run the gauntlet just to make the grand final, having played Northern Storm Thunder and Coffs City United Lions in two draining fixtures.

Captain Ben Wighton said the past two weeks will give his side a steely edge on Saturday.

"We are much better off for both the tough finals games, we were lucky enough to jag the bye in the last weekend of the regular season so we rested up well then," Wighton said.

"Both games have given us a good taste of what Saturday night will be like."

This season is the Wolves' first back in the top flight in four years, having slowly built from the ground up through the lower divisions.

Wighton said the whole of Woolgoolga has been riding the wave to the grand final.

"The support has been awesome and it has certainly helped us along the way. We wouldn't be here without the crowd getting behind us.

"I have no doubt we will have the run of the crowd come Saturday night."

Woolgoolga could have folded in their penalty shootout win over Northern Storm in the first week of finals and 2019 still would have been viewed as an incredible comeback season.

So what's been the fuel to drive them all the way to the big dance?

"I think the most important thing is having a good bunch of lads that enjoy each other's company, then the success comes off the back of that," Wighton said.

"Fortunately we have that kind of group at Woopi this year, we didn't want to come back into first grade just to make the numbers up.

"We wanted to be successful and make a push to win the comp, most people thought we were crazy but hey, here we are."

Wighton said with grit and effort, the Premier League title may just be heading north on Saturday.

"We will take the underdog card come Saturday night and with a big crowd behind us I'm confident we can get it done."

Kick off for the grand final is 7pm at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.