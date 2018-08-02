Menu
GROWHT: Original Pacific Valley teaching staff Ailsa Schilling and Lee Hackfath check out some of the equipment in the newly opened science lab.
School flame burns bright as new building opens

2nd Aug 2018 12:09 AM
FOR two of Pacific Valley Christian School's original teachers, the flame from the Bunsen burner in their new science classrooms was an apt metaphor for their new school.

"It started as a spark, and now it's like a flame," assistant principal Lee Hackfath said.

"We had 24 students in two classrooms, and now we have more than 300 - it's just amazing."

The school opened its new purpose-built science classrooms on Wednesday and Ms Hackfath said it was a privilege to be part of the growth of the school.

"It's great to be part of a group of people who had the vision to grow this school," she said.

"And it's obviously needed as we keep growing bigger each year."

Built at a cost of just more than $2m, helped by a state government grant of $950,000, that building is the first stage of a planned large-scale expansion of the school.

"The building is built as a double classroom, but at the moment because of the size of the school we're using the other room as a D&T room separated by a soundproof room," principal Scott Logan said.

"When we are ready, we'll build the D&T building further back and this room will revert to a science room here.

"This is my first year here, so I get to stand on the shoulders of those who have made this happen.

"We have a master plan, and we're really excited to see it come to fruition."

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis paid tribute to the school's growth and those who had allowed it to happen.

"The new building is state-of-the-art, but is only one aspect of the school.

"The rest of it is made up by committed and nurturing teaching staff, enthusiastic and respectful students and parents who want their kids to succeed.

"There are also long-standing members of the community who also care about our community and care about the future of our community such the Dougherty family who generously donated land to the school and local resident Ivars Katuzans who the school purchased land from to allow it to expand."

 

The new science block at Pacific Valley Christian School is opened by Principal of Pacific Regional Schools Dr Tina Lamont, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, Pacific Group executive principal Dr Ted Boyce and Pacific Valley school principal Scott Logan.
