FORECAST: Weather to take a change

THE temperatures didn't reach the suffocating heat of last weekend's 40-plus, but it was still relatively warm for the first day of the weekend.

Despite Grafton receiving showers in the early hours of Saturday providing about 10mm of rain, the temperature climbed to the 34C mark by 3pm.

With winds gusting to near 40km/h, Yamba's temperature raised to 29C, with with humidity approaching 90-100 on occasions, the day was still quite warm in sheltered areas.

The sunny weather will come to an end today however, with the Bureau of Meterology predicting a high chance of showers, with thunderstorms likely to hit the area in the afternoon. Winds will blow from the north betweeen 15-25km/h, though temperatures will still reach 29C by mid-afternoon.