Forecaster predicts 'more than a general storm' for region

NORTH Coast Storm Chaser forecaster Antonio Parancin has predicted severe thunderstorms for the region this afternoon that could bring "very active and noisy lightening".

"Currently we have several thunderstorms developing in the inland areas which are very quickly becoming lightning active some of them possibly even containing strong to damaging wind gusts and hail," Mr Parancin said.

"A Cell SW of Kyogle looks to be strengthening to severe status and is an isolated cell.

"This cell may contain large hail and damaging winds but will also be very very lightning active with mainly cloud to ground bolts.

"Cells not yet on radar but on satellite imagery are developing in the Northern Tablelands and Darling Downs. These will soon develop into multiple storms and will move generally ENE towards the coast.

"All those in the Red Circled areas are at highest risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight. Although the below places in particular may see more than just a general storm: Tenterfield, Stanthorpe, Warwick, Toowoomba, Beudesert, Boonah, Kyogle, Rathdowney, Brisbane Valley, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Casino, Grafton, Lismore, Coffs and Surrounds.

"We currently have new active cells forming in SE QLD and parts of NE NSW."