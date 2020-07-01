Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Forensic psychiatrist Donald Grant, author of 'Killer Instinct'
Forensic psychiatrist Donald Grant, author of 'Killer Instinct'
News

Forensic psychiatrist may answer for tell-all book

by Kate Kyriacou & Thomas Chamberlin
1st Jul 2020 5:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INVESTIGATION into a book written by former forensic psychiatrist Donald Grant on discussions he had with 10 Queensland killers has found there is an "arguable case" that his actions may amount to professional misconduct.

The book Killer Instinct was launched in 2018, based on psychiatric reports Dr Grant had written after interviewing murderers for court proceedings.

Dr Grant's use of confidential reports has been investigated by the Office of the Health Ombudsman and the Crime and Corruption Commission and a hearing of the Mental Health Court confirmed the documents were not for public consumption.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the matter, which investigated his publishing of discussions with 10 killers, has been referred to the Director of Proceedings under Section 90A of the Health Ombudsman's Act 2013.

It means proceedings could be launched against Dr Grant in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Killer Instinct: Having a Mind for Murder by Donald Grant
Killer Instinct: Having a Mind for Murder by Donald Grant

 

Murder victim Bianca Girven
Murder victim Bianca Girven

 

The release of the book upset Sonia Anderson, whose 22-year-old daughter Bianca Faith Girven was murdered in 2010 by her abusive partner.

Dr Grant wrote a chapter from interviews with killer Rhys Austin who was found to be of unsound mind when he strangled Ms Girven to death.

Information Ms Anderson had never been told - including what Austin claimed were Ms Girven's last words - was in the book.

Ms Anderson was distraught when she confronted Dr Grant at his book launch and vowed to take the matter to authorities.

Bianca Girven’s mother Sonia Anderson
Bianca Girven’s mother Sonia Anderson

She described her emotional confrontation with the psychiatrist - where she protested his release of information she'd not been allowed to access - as "one of the worst days of my life".

"My daughter's murder was made into this great little yarn. My head was exploding. I couldn't stop shaking," Ms Anderson said.

She has now been sent an update from the Office of the Health Ombudsman informing her it had "determined that there is an arguable case that Dr Grant's conduct may amount to professional misconduct".

"They've obviously taken this exceptionally seriously," she said.

"In my opinion, the outcome here has to be that any person can speak to a psychiatrist and not expect it will end up sensationalised in a book.

"He said in his own words at the book launch it was fascinating material."

A Queensland Health spokesman said: "We share Ms Anderson's concern that the information was inappropriately shared with the public, and without regard for the family."

Dr Grant's publisher Melbourne University Publishing did not respond when contacted for comment.

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Forensic psychiatrist may answer for tell-all book

More Stories

editors picks fornensic psychiatristm killer instinct author tell-all book

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Koala tree planting idea sprouts to life

        premium_icon Koala tree planting idea sprouts to life

        Environment IT WAS an idea to help heal the land and community after bushfires, and 5000 trees later it has blossomed

        FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Anzac spirit rises for World Cup bid

        premium_icon FROM THE GRANDSTAND: Anzac spirit rises for World Cup bid

        Soccer REMEMBER Italy in 2006? The game owes us a trophy. Bring on the 2023 Women’s World...

        IN COURT: Six people appearing in Grafton court

        premium_icon IN COURT: Six people appearing in Grafton court

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in Grafton court today, July 1

        Facelift for busy Lower Clarence road

        premium_icon Facelift for busy Lower Clarence road

        News Motorists wondered if this was only the beginning of an upgrade to allow more room...