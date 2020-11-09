Forestry Corporation staff receive bushfire emergency citations

FORESTRY Corporation staff in Coffs Harbour and Grafton were acknowledged for their efforts in fighting the 2019-20 bushfires when they were presented with NSW Bushfire Emergency Citations last week.

NSW Emergency Bushfire Citation recipients receive a citation, certificate of recognition, commemorative cap and a letter from the Premier acknowledging their contribution and thanking them for their service.

Emergency Citation commemorative caps.

Acting CEO Anshul Chaudhary said Forestry Corporation staff and forestry contractors were heavily involved in the firefighting efforts, alongside around 65,000 NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers and service personnel, as part of the State’s co-ordinated firefighting efforts.

“Forestry Corporation plays an important role in the co-ordinated firefighting response, working in close partnership with the NSW Rural Fire Service, National Parks and Wildlife Service and Fire and Rescue NSW,” Mr Chaudhary said.

“During the black summer fire season, Forestry Corporation staff completed more than 16,000 individual firefighting shifts, equating to in excess of 250,000 hours in firefighting and incident management. Forestry Corporation also engaged a range of contractors to support the firefighting efforts, including heavy plant operators, aircraft and other service providers.

Forestry Corporation general manager hardwood forests division Daniel Tuan, with citation recipient forest protection supervisor Tom Newby and acting CEO Anshul Chaudhary.

“While the forestry industry has key skills and expertise in forest firefighting and particularly using heavy equipment to create roads, fire breaks and containment lines, due to the scale of the fires last season our staff were involved more than ever in direct protection of homes and communities.

“I congratulate all our staff for their monumental contribution throughout the 2019-20 fire season and their ongoing commitment to the recovery efforts that have been taking place since to repair infrastructure and regrow affected forests for the future.”