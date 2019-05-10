FOREVER YOUNG: Harwood veteran claims top LCCA honour

ROLE MODEL: Harwood Cricket Club's Matt Young has enjoyed mentoring the next generation of first grade stars at the club during the 2018/19 season.

ROLE MODEL: Harwood Cricket Club's Matt Young has enjoyed mentoring the next generation of first grade stars at the club during the 2018/19 season. Bill North

CRICKET: At 50 years old, Matt Young could be forgiven for thinking his chances of claiming a second Lower Clarence Cricket Association senior player of the year gong were past him.

After first claiming the award back in 1996 before playing his senior cricket with Harwood's Premier League side, Young returned to where it all began this season and was a regular for Harwood's LCCA first grade team.

Young turned it on with both bat and ball this season, and much to his surprise, last Friday night he was named the LCCA senior player of the 2018/19 season.

"I had a pretty decent season but it was a surprise to win,” he said.

"I turned 50 last month, and I never would have thought I'd have the chance to win it again, but it just goes to show you're never too old.”

Harwood looked to blood a new generation of first grade cricketers over the 2018/19 season, and Young said he was proud to be a role model for the younger cricketers at the club.

"I reckon it's great seeing the young players come through, and there's a lot of them and I enjoy playing with them,” Young said.

"They do look up to you, I know they do. They're always asking questions and looking for advice, which is good, they're willing to learn and I like to think I've got something to teach them.”

Young said while Harwood looked to rotate a number of younger players through their first grade team this season, the strength in numbers wasn't just confined to his club.

"There were a lot of young players in all the other teams coming through, and I think that puts Lower Clarence cricket in a good position and it's getting stronger,” he said.

The night saw Iluka Cricket Club named as club of the year for the 2018/19 season, and featured teams in first, second and third grade grand finals.

This was the second year in a row the club took home the award, and first grade captain Brendan James said it was a great indication of how strong the club is.

"We've got a good base of juniors at the club and that just keeps growing, so hopefully we can continue going from strength to strength,” he said.

"It was a really good year, the club was very happy to win that award. Everyone chipped in across all the grades, which is what you want to see.”

He said the club will hold a presentation night this weekend before preparations begin for the new season.