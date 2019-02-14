Forget the city, Maclean's where to be

THE lure of some seaside living was too much for one buyer when the property at 3 Azalea St in Brooms Head was snapped up prior to auction.

Principal of LJ Hooker Maclean Ken Giese said there had been excellent interest over that and other properties over the summer break, and said interest had never been higher from people looking to escape metropolitan areas.

"We're seeing more and more people come out of South East Queensland,” he said.

"The values that are being offered are extraordinary for what you get.”

Mr Giese said they had two properties in Maclean with extreme interest being show from the people in the Brisbane area keen to escape the city and settle in Maclean.

"Maclean is doing really well, and to show the strength of the area, out of the top 100 LJ Hooker offices in Northern NSW and Queensland, in registered income the Maclean officer is number 18 and we've got two people in the top 50 of sales, so there's plenty in the market.”

In other auctions, the Yamba market continued to flourish with a seaside home selling under the hammer on the weekend.

The property in Convent Lane attracted seven registered bidders and 51 bids, with the property selling for $905,000.

Coming up soon, LJ Hooker Yamba have 55 Wooli St going under the hammer this Friday at 4pm.

64 Jubilee St, Townsend, to be auctioned this weekend.

On the weekend in Townsend, Ford and Dougherty will auction 64 Jubilee St at 10am, while Ray White Yamba will auction 113 Jubilee St at 11.30am.

Don't forget for your full guide to property in the Clarence Valley check out Real Estate guide in Friday's paper, and our full list of open houses and auctions in Saturday's edition.