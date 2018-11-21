Menu
Worker's forklift fail. Picture: Abraham Levy/Facebook
Forklift driver's massive fail caught on CCTV

by Ally Foster
21st Nov 2018 8:35 AM

THIS is the bizarre moment a luckless forklift truck driver flattens an entire warehouse - after gently nudging a shelving unit.

The amazing footage shows the driver carefully reversing his vehicle between two towering racks packed with industrial pallets.

Then as he drives towards the camera he swerves ever so slightly to his right and taps one of the metal racks with his truck.

Within a split second, the entire unit collapses showering the driver and two of his workmates in cardboard boxes.

Some kind of white material is seen spilling from the packaging, which was being stored at an unknown location.

Then in domino fashion the rest of the shelving units start to tumble one-by-one until just one rack remains standing.

By the time the shocking film ends, the forklift and its driver have completely disappeared under a mounds of busted boxes.

The footage first emerged last year but has become an internet hit once more after being posted on Facebook on Sunday with the caption 'Ooopps'.

Over the last few days it has attracted hundreds of thousands of views and nearly 14,000 shares.

-Read more.

