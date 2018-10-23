Shane Mumford filmed snorting white powder

Footage of man snorting white powder emerges. Vision from the video.

FORMER GWS ruckman turned ruck coach Shane Mumford has been filmed snorting a large amount of white powder in a rowdy video.

The video shows a shirtless Mumford, a premiership player, seated in front of five lines of a white substance on a coffee table, as a number of other men chant his nickname - "sausage"-- in the background.

Mumford waves a hand at the camera phone before leaning over the powder and inserting a rolled up paper in his nose.

He then points to the thickest line of powder and snorts the substance into one nostril.

"Oh my god, oh my f-----g god," one man can be heard saying.

Shane Mumford in action for GWS. Picture Sarah Reed

The men then begin bowing down to Mumford, dropping to their knees in praise, before he sticks his tongue out at the camera.

They can be heard chanting "sausage", a reference to Mumford's moniker "Shane Sausage Mumford".

The nickname goes back to his footy days at Geelong when teammates would joke that he would eat dozens of snags at barbecues.

Mumford, 32, is understood to have been eyeing a comeback to AFL but the scandal could scuttle any deal.

It remains unclear whether Mumford was still working with the Giants in a coaching or playing capacity when the video was taken.

The club has been contacted for comment.

Mumford turned his hand to boxing after his retirement. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Mumford retired at the end of the 2017 season due to a degenerative foot injury.

He was hired as the Giants' ruck coach ahead of the 2018 season after calling time on his career after 172 games with Geelong, Sydney and GWS.

The Herald Sun recently revealed he was seriously considering an AFL return after his foot issue improved and he was throwing around teammates at training.

The Giants can secure him in any of the national, pre-season or rookie drafts next month, and given their ruck issues desperately need a player of his experience.

The AFL is attempting to find out exactly when the video was shot and distributed.

Mumford points at the white substance.

As an AFL club official, Mumford is subject to an AFL code of conduct and could be investigated for conduct unbecoming if the video is proven to have been taken this year.

AFL players are subject to an illicit drugs code under which their first drug strike is concealed as they undertake education and counselling.

Theoretically GWS would not be prevented from drafting Mumford in next month's national draft but from a perception standpoint it would be an extremely challenging decision.

Mumford has undergone a physical transformation to become a professional boxer, knocking out opponent Kyle Brumby in his professional debut in Melbourne mid-year.

He had planned to conduct his second bout in November, with his boxing manager Ricky Nixon attempting to set up his next opponent.