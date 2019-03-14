Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a former Anglican priest over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy.
Police have charged a former Anglican priest over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy. Trevor Veale
Crime

Former Anglican priest charged over alleged abuse

14th Mar 2019 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a former priest over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy on the Far North Coast.

Richmond Police District officers will allege they received a complaint about the abuse of a schoolboy, aged 13, in 1978.

Police attended the former Anglican priest's home in at Stockton in the Newcastle region about 2.30pm yesterday.

They will allege the victim befriended the defendant, now aged 85, during a school scripture class and piano lessons.

The boy was allegedly later assaulted on the Far North Coast.

The former priest was charged with buggery and was issued a court attendance notice.

He is expected to face Newcastle Local Court on May 2.

anglican church child abuse northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Shocking claims against food franchise bosses

    premium_icon Shocking claims against food franchise bosses

    Business The company behind Donut King is at the centre of “systemic” exploitation of franchisees, a parliamentary inquiry into the sector has found.

    • 14th Mar 2019 1:42 PM
    Folk band to deliver handsomely

    Folk band to deliver handsomely

    Music Pelican to host banjo-playin' whiskey-lovin' oufit this weekend

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:20 PM
    Some simple tips for making Clarence businesses profitable

    premium_icon Some simple tips for making Clarence businesses profitable

    Business Best in business entrepreneurs reveal their profitable secrets

    Thousands of Grafton businesses shut

    premium_icon Thousands of Grafton businesses shut

    Business How 'a little pain and embarrassment is better than bankruptcy'