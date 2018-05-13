Boof uses cricket’s darkest day for tell-all tour

FORMER Aussie coach Darren Lehmann appears to be cashing in on the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal that led to his resignation and suspension of three of his stars.

Lehmann has signed up for a series of speaking engagements on a tour of NSW, Queensland and Victoria in July and August in which promoters are using the sandpaper shame to flog tickets.

To be profiting from such a dark and dishonourable moment in Australian sporting history is sure to create a huge public backlash.

While Lehmann claims he had no knowledge of the ball-tampering, the fact remains the team developed its rotten culture under his watch and he has to accept part of the blame.

The speaking tour promotional flyer says: "Taking into account the recent 'Sandpaper-gate' scandal and Boof deciding to resign, I have no doubt he will fill rooms with all sports fans eager to hear his account of the most controversial event in Australia's cricketing history. Now taking lunch and dinner bookings so please act fast to avoid missing out."

We rang the promoters of the tour for comment but got a short, sharp reply via text message: "Don't do media."

Just six weeks after standing down as coach, Lehmann has also landed a new contract role with Cricket Australia in high performance pathway programs.

It's interesting, however, that Channel 7 and Fox Sports have not approached Lehmann, considering the obvious insights he could provide into tactics and dressing-room anecdotes.

