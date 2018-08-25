Menu
Wentworth Point living.
Property

Former Bachelor contestant sells unit

by Jonathan Chancellor
25th Aug 2018 3:56 AM

The former Bachelor contestant Bec Chin and her fiance Dean Vicelich have secured $726,000 for their Wentworth Point apartment.

McGrath Concord agent Ania Aquino sold the home for the couple, who marry next month, as they are off to Chipping Norton.

Dean Vee and Bec Chin. Picture: Jack Bennett
Dean Vee and Bec Chin. Picture: Jack Bennett

They have a baby, Savannah Rose born last December.

There was a $720,000 price guide for their well-appointed apartment which occupies a private corner in the Lipari block.

The dietitian was in the 2015 Bachelor series where Sam Wood chose Snezana Markoski in the showâ€™s finale.

Dean Vicelich, a former rugby league player in the NSW Cup grade, is a director at Smart Property Projects, a building and refurbishment company specialising in healthcare projects.

