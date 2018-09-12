Gee has no need to defend box visit

Gee (right) in the Broncos' box during the elimination final loss the St George Illawarra.

Gee (right) in the Broncos' box during the elimination final loss the St George Illawarra.

BRONCOS great Andrew Gee has hit out at suggestions he should not have been in Wayne Bennett's coaches' box and declared he has no ambitions to return to the NRL.

Gee became the centre of controversy after making a shock appearance behind Bennett in Brisbane's 48-18 elimination final loss to St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

The former Broncos football operations manager quit his post in 2014 as the NRL launched an investigation into a potential $450,000 salary cap rort at the club.

The NRL was unable to summon Gee for interview into the salary cap probe given he was no longer a club employee and the Broncos were later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Gee has not been spotted at the Broncos in an official capacity since, but was invited into the coaches' box by long-time friend and former coach Bennett.

Bennett defended Gee's appearance and the 255-game Broncos veteran broke his silence to insist he did nothing wrong by attending the final.

Gee and Bennett go way back.

"I have never been notified by the NRL that I am banned from the game," Gee said in a statement.

"The only NRL direction I have been given is that if I ever want to work in the game again I would need to go through the registration process, which I'm told may be looked at negatively.

"I have no ambition to again be involved in the game."

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg asked the Broncos to explain Gee's appearance which shocked club CEO Paul White after Bennett failed to notify him of his invitation.

Gee was able to attend by using a generic pass given the NRL would have rejected an accreditation application for him to sit in the coaches' box.

Gee, 48, said there was no sinister motives for his appearance at the game.

The former Bronco still has close ties to the club.

"I was invited as Wayne's guest on Sunday," he said. "I chose to support Wayne, who I consider to be a great mate. He's been my friend and mentor for 33 years.

"As a life member of the Broncos, I'm invited annually to the Broncos season launches and to the end-of-season presentation nights and have attended a couple of these over recent years, as well as the opening of the club's new training facility where Todd Greenberg was present.

"I saw several Broncos board members on Sunday and they shook my hand, saying it was great to see me at the game.

"I'm again invited to this year's annual NRL-run Kangaroos reunion function."

The NRL is set to caution the Broncos over Gee's appearance, however any fine or sanction is unlikely given he was not formally banned from the game.

