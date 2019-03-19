Husband killed for getting home late

Katie Anne Castel has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her husband. Picture: Channel 9

A BRISBANE businesswoman has confessed to killing her property consultant husband by throwing a knife at his chest during an argument after he returned home late from work.

Katie Anne Castel, 38, today pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to the domestic violence offence of manslaughter of her husband Jarred Castel, days before Christmas at their Chapel Hill home in 2017.

Katie Anne Castel in a photo posted on Instagram to promote her company Adverbium Design that has since been shut down.

Jarred Castel was stabbed to death in 2017.

The court heard Castel, who was the owner of the fashion business Adverbium Design at the time of the killing, had begun arguing with her husband after he returned home from work two hours after expected.

Castel first threw a computer at her husband during the fight, before grazing her wrists with a knife, the court heard.

The argument escalated before she threw the knife at her husband, who was standing about two metres away, bare chested.

The knife lodged about 4cm into his chest and hit him in the heart.

Jarred Castel died shortly after being stabbed.

His wife was originally charged with murder but today pleaded guilty to the downgraded charge of manslaughter in a domestic violence context.

Castel will have her sentence handed down later today.