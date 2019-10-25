Menu
NEW GIG: Former council candidate Richard Bruinsma is now working in one of the country’s most high-profile political offices.
Former candidate’s new gig in high-profile office

Scott Sawyer
25th Oct 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 6:32 AM
A PHONE call while watching the Sunday footy has catapulted a long-time Coast political player into one of the highest-profile offices in the country.

Former Division 5 council candidate and independent hopeful for the state seat of Ninderry Richard Bruinsma has joined Senator Pauline Hanson's office as a media adviser.

Mr Bruinsma, a former Coast journalist and political adviser, had been with Senator Hanson's office for three months now.

He said it'd been a "very enjoyable and fulfilling" job so far.

Mr Bruinsma said he'd been ready for a new challenge in his working life when the opportunity came along, and he believed One Nation was starting to resonate "more widely" with all Australians.

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson at a Senate Estimates hearing at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP Image

"Lots of people are unhappy with major political parties generally," he said.

"In my view, Senator Hanson is among very few parliamentarians who remains completely committed to doing what's right for Australia.

"I love that she's motivated by that and I think there's not enough of it in political leadership today."

Mr Bruinsma's wife, Kiti, had replaced him as a candidate for Division 5 in next year's council election.

He said his wife's father had been a "much-respected Minister" in the Fiji Government, and they both understood politics at all levels impacted every part of people's lives.

"It's good for everyone to at least take an interest and try to be involved where you can," he said.

When asked whether he'd consider a run as a One Nation candidate in future, he said he was "very happy" with his current role, but never knew what opportunity lay ahead.

