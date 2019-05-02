Former Clarence councillor marks a milestone

HAPPY DAY: Max Murray celebrated his 80th birthday with his family last week.

MAX Murray, has well and truly made his mark on the Grafton community, and last week was the chance to get together and remember the 80 years he has "packed more than 100 years into".

Celebrations filled Clarence Village Gardens community hall on Friday as friends and family joined Mr Murray in ringing in his 80th year.

"It was a very good day, there were people coming and going all day," he said.

The celebrations continued on Saturday night when Mr Murray's sons treated him to a lovely family dinner.

The former Clarence Valley Councillor and horse trainer said it was a wonderful day, with more than 50 people out to enjoy a celebration drink and a catch-up.

Mr Murray served two terms on council, and was a renowned horse trainer for more than a decade.

Mr Murray's racing career started out by borrowing £15 from his sister to buy his first horse, a move that led to the career with "at least 90 wins".

"I just loved it, I worked full-time, it was before and after work," he said.

"I used to do everything, I used to shoe them, I did the lot."

"Even now he sits there of a Saturday and watches all the horse racing (on TV)," Max's wife Marie Murray added.

Mr Murray said a scrap book of his racing days filled with photos, news articles and awards from his early racing days was a hit with the party-goers.

A man of many talents, Mr Murray is an avid artist and has won several awards in his early years.

Now he prefers to keep things simple and tends to recreate the bright blooms Mrs Murray grows in their garden.

Mr and Mrs Murray said it was a long day, and thanked friends and family for coming along.