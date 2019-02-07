Stajcic still in dark over Matildas axing

Alen Stajcic still hasn’t been told the reasons behind his dismissal.

Alen Stajcic still hasn’t been told the reasons behind his dismissal.

A frustrated Alen Stajcic still doesn't know exactly why he was sacked as Matildas coach almost three weeks ago, according to Football Coaches Australia (FCA).

FCA says it remains committed to help Stajcic finalise a settlement with Football Federation Australia after he was axed just five months before the women's World Cup in France.

Stajcic was sacked on January 18 with FFA hierarchy citing confidentiality arrangements for refusing to detail its reasons.

FCA, an organisation established to support football coaches in Australia, says it's profoundly disappointed at the FFA process in removing Stajcic.

"Almost three weeks on, Alen remains in the dark for the reasons behind the decision. Simply put, this is not good enough," the FCA said in a statement.

"Disappointingly, there has been a milieu of leaks and media reports which all appear designed to undermine Alen's outstanding reputation.

"He has not spoken to the media and has stayed away from men's and women's football matches.

"Despite possessing a deep frustration at losing his job, and having his character repeatedly questioned, Alen is looking to pursue new opportunities elsewhere in the sport.

"The lack of process in relation to this decision has once again highlighted the need for Australian football to adopt grievance procedures for coaches in line with the practices provided in all sophisticated football associations."

The FCA said Australian coaches employed by Australian clubs can only resolve employment-related disputes at the last instance in the court system.

"This manner in which this incident has played out demonstrates precisely why we have formed FCA," FCA chief executive Glen Warry said in the statement.

Alen Stajcic wants to get back involved in the game.

"It is yet another example of the profound disrespect that has been repeatedly shown towards coaches.

"Sadly it is nothing new in Australia but this is a most galling instance."

Stajcic was sacked as coach of the world No.6 Matildas after surveys by the Professional Footballers Association and women's advocacy group Our Watch. FFA appointed a four-person panel to recommend a replacement for Stajcic, hoped to be in place for the Matildas' four-nations tournament also involving New Zealand, South Korea and Argentina which starts February 28.