Former Daily Examiner sports editor Max Godbee dies

IT IS with sadness the Daily Examiner reports that former long-time sports editor Max Godbee OAM has died at the age of 86 at the Grafton Aged Care Home.

Mr Godbee was the sports editor of the Daily Examiner for more than 30 years, and had a 65-year involvement with the Yamba Surf Club, where he was a life member.

He was an administrator and supporter of many sporting organisations in the Clarence Valley and was a multiple world champion in masters surf-lifesaving and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2003.

He was instrumental in setting up the original Daily Examiner Sports Star of the Year awards, at the time one of the longest running sports awards in the country, which was restarted in 2014.

The Max Godbee Award for the outstanding contribution to sport in the Clarence Valley is presented each year at the awards.

Mr Godbee was married to former Daily Examiner editor and journalist Lauretta Godbee, who passed away in 2014.

Yamba Surf Club stalwart, and student of Max at the club Jim Dougherty said in 2014 before the awards that Mr Godbee was passionate about the awards, and Clarence Valley sports

"Max was instrumental in ensuring the former Sports Star of the Week awards were successfully run for some 30 years during his time at The Daily Examiner," Dougherty said.

"It was his passion. As an old style sports journalist, Max did a terrific job in promoting all sports in the Clarence Valley.

"It was a labour of love for him and he was just so in touch with every sporting organisation in town."