Former Dean of Grafton wants PM to show climate leadership

Former Dean of Grafton's Christ Church Cathedral Dr Peter Catt is part of a group of churchmen calling for more leadership on climate change issue.

A FORMER Dean of Grafton’s Christ Church Cathedral has joined a cross denominational group of church leaders calling on the Prime Minister Scott Morrison to “show leadership”.

The Very Reverend Dr Peter Catt, Dean of St John’s Anglican Cathedral, Brisbane, who served in Grafton for more than a decade until 2007, was a signatory to an open letter to the PM from leaders from Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Muslim and other faiths urging the Prime Minister to heed climate science.

The churchmen representing more than 10 million members across Australia Mr Morrison to show leadership after Australia’s devastating summer by committing to stronger climate action and urgently scaling up the adoption of alternatives to coal, oil and gas.

“This summer’s unprecedented bushfires, air pollution, hail, flooding, and drought have been

exacerbated by climate change. These climate-fuelled events have taken innocent lives and

damaged God’s Creation,” said Dr Catt, who was a regular columnist in The Daily Examiner.

“Our earth is a gift from God, and it is our responsibility to do whatever we can to protect this precious Gift for the sake of generations to come.

“The School Strikes for Climate show that today’s children and grandchildren are righteously angry about the ecological crisis they are inheriting. We owe it to them to create a safer future

Dr Catt said the PM was needed to do more for his country as its leader.

“As this country’s highest elected official and a man of faith, the Prime Minister has a moral duty to look after God’s creation, and the millions of lives that are at risk from worsening climate impacts,” said Dr Catt.

Religious leaders also called on the Prime Minister to deliver a plan to support the Australian

economy’s transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy, without leaving a single worker behind.

Reverend Dr Ray Williamson OAM, President of the New South Wales Ecumenical Council,

said: because religious beliefs were rooted in scripture, the response to the climate

crisis must be rooted in the wisdom offered by science.

“The fact is, we cannot burn fossil fuels at the current rate if we are to be good stewards of this planet,” he said.

“Experts also tell us that a combination of renewable energy and storage technology can

power the world affordably and reliably.”