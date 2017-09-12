Former Dogs captain takes up role with Magpies

RETIRED Western Bulldogs veteran and former captain Matthew Boyd has joined Collingwood's revamped coaching panel.

Boyd, 35, will take up a role as a development coach with the Magpies, who are expected to bring in at least one more coach to support Nathan Buckley.

Boyd, who retired at the end of the 2017 season, was sounded out by a few clubs following the announcement of his retirement, but has chosen to go to Collingwood, which has retained the majority of Buckley's panel but is still bringing in new assistants.

Boyd will work with younger players as part of Collingwood's academy and possibly work across the whole playing group.

The addition comes following a review by football boss Geoff Walsh that is also expected to herald changes in the recruiting and list management department.

After much speculation, Buckley was retained on a two-year contract at season's end.

The Magpies have lost Scott Burns, who has taken up an assistant coaching position with Hawthorn, but have retained this year's defensive coach Robert Harvey and forwards coach and senior assistant Brenton Sanderson, and are certain to hire at least one more assistant. Anthony Rocca, who worked with key forwards and rucks, has been offered a part-time role.

Boyd played a key role in the Bulldogs' 2016 premiership, having reinvented himself as a running half back following a long career in the midfield.

One of the most respected players in the game, he made the All-Australian team three times in a career that spanned 292 games, remarkably making the team in 2016 as a 34-year-old.

Boyd captained the Bulldogs from 2011 until 2013 and won three club best-and-fairest awards, in 2009, 2011 and 2012.