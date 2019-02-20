Former drug addict dad claims pipe was mate's

A former drug addict has been given "one last chance”.

A PAROLEE father has been given "one last chance" after police found a water pipe in the former drug addict's home.

Lee Raymond Syphers appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing a utensil and possessing property suspected of being used in commission of a drug offences.

The 44-year-old was on parole when police searched his home on March 22, 2018 and found him in possession of a clip seal bag on May 4.

The court was told Syphers had a significant criminal history.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said Syphers should be jailed for at least one-two months.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield asked magistrate Dennis Kinsella to instead consider a lengthy probation order.

Ms Ditchfield said although her client acknowledged he had a long term issue with drugs, he was no longer in the grips of a meth addiction.

Ms Ditchfield said her client had been clean since May, 2018 and had been working full-time.

She said as part of Sypher's role, he was alcohol and drug tested regularly and had therefore abstained from drugs.

The court was told during the offending Syphers had a friend come and stay at his home.

When the friend went out, Syphers found a water pipe and threw it away.

When the friend came back he found the pipe in the bin and salvaged it.

Syphers told police the pipe was not his and the clipseal bag was old.

Ms Ditchfield said her client had since separated himself from those friends.

Mr Kinsella said that was a "great idea".

"I'm not saying they are bad people, but they are drug users," Mr Kinsella said.

"I'm going to give you one more shot at all this.

"But you're nearly 45, aren't you sick of it? Taking drugs must put your life on a downwards spiral, how many things have you missed out on because of drugs?"

Syphers replied: "Half my life, your honour".

Mr Kinsella imposed a 12 month probation order subject to several conditions, one being that Syphers must abstain from using any drugs and could randomly tested at any time.

Convictions were recorded.