Former FA Cup winners kicked out of league

Bury, one of the oldest clubs in English football, has been expelled from the Football League after 125 years of membership following their failure to find a new owner.

The club from Greater Manchester had until Wednesday morning (AEST) to provide evidence to the English Football League that it could meet their financial commitments, but was unable to after a takeover bid collapsed.

The EFL said that "having fully considered all available options, including a number of late expressions of interest provided to the EFL, the EFL board has unanimously determined with enormous regret that Bury's membership be withdrawn."

Bury is the first Football League club to be kicked out since Maidstone in 1992. The team has been unable to play any of their first five games in the third-tier League One this season.

Bury was founded in 1885, joined the Football League in 1894, and has won the FA Cup twice.

Administrators running another financially stricken northwest team, Bolton Wanderers, have been given 14 days to either sell the club or prove they can fund them for the rest of the season.

Otherwise, the EFL said Bolton's membership will also be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy played his first full game for Brighton & Hove Albion as the Premier League side edged out third-tier Bristol Rovers in the League Cup.

Bury fans get together to clean the grandstand.

Mooy, who has played just five minutes in the top flight this season after his loan move from Huddersfiield Town, started at Bristol Rovers.

And Brighton needed a stoppage time winner from Glenn Murray to win 2-1, having seen Aaron Connolly's slightly fortunate opener cancelled out by an excellent goal from Tom Nichols.

Premier League teams Crystal Palace and Norwich City paid the price for heavily rotating their line-ups as they were eliminated by fourth-tier opponents.

Colchester United stunned Palace on penalties after a goalless draw at Selhurst Park, with Noah Chilvers scoring the decisive kick as the League Two side scored all five from the spot.

Norwich were dumped by Crawley Town as Bez Lubala's deflected first-half strike in 18 minutes was enough.

Milos Degenek gets more time in Europe’s premier club competition.

Sheffield United were unconvincing in seeing off Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Bramall Lane but

Aston Villa had no such trouble in winning 6-1 at Crewe.

Another Socceroos star, defender Milos Degenek, can look forward to another season in the Champions League after Red Star Belgrade qualified for the group stages of Europe's premier club competition.

Red Star drew 1-1 with Switzerland's Young Boys which was enough to see the Belgrade side advance after the teams finished 3-3 on aggregate. Degenek scored in the team's crucial 2-2 away draw in the first leg which proved priceless in the tie.

The draw for the Champions League group stage takes place on Friday (AEST).