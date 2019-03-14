Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josh Tam (RIGHT)
Josh Tam (RIGHT)
Crime

Ex-top cop calls for action after ‘lethal summer’

by PATRICK BILLINGS
14th Mar 2019 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Federal Police Commissioner has called for action on fatal music festivals in the wake of a Queensland man's death.

The 22-year-old's shock death contributed to NSW suffering "the most lethal summer of festival deaths on record" ex Australian Federal Police Commissioner Mick Palmer said.

Mr Tam's death was one of five at NSW music festivals from September to January sparking calls for pill testing.

Josh Tam (RIGHT)
Josh Tam (RIGHT)

"Against any criteria we simply lost way too many kids this past summer, and many others went perilously close," Mr Palmer said.

"Surely you can no longer ignore the experts who tell us that a pill testing trial is simply common sense."

He and Ted Noffs Foundation CEO, Matt Noffs warned the NSW Government they faced another "summer of tragedy" if they didn't act.

Both are calling on the Government to commit to a Drug Summit to investigate and trial pill testing.

"New South Wales has just suffered the most lethal summer of festival deaths on record and it's happened on this government's watch," Mr Palmer said.

"A Drug Summit will allow the Government and other leaders to hear the science first hand. They can make up their minds then. But by prematurely saying no to pill testing, they're closing their mind to the evidence."

 

Former AFP commissioner Mick Palmer and Matt Noffs, CEO of Ted Noffs Foundation.
Former AFP commissioner Mick Palmer and Matt Noffs, CEO of Ted Noffs Foundation.

 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has opposed pill testing stating it would give false confidence to drug users.

The NSW coroner will hold an inquest into the spate of music festival deaths in July.

crime drug summit editors picks former federal police commissioner mick palmer

Top Stories

    Folk band to deliver handsomely

    Folk band to deliver handsomely

    Music Don't miss the hillbilly barn-burners Sofiella & The Handsome Husbands at Pelican Playhouse this weekend

    • 14th Mar 2019 12:20 PM
    Some simple tips for making Clarence businesses profitable

    premium_icon Some simple tips for making Clarence businesses profitable

    Business Best in business entrepreneurs reveal their profitable secrets

    Thousands of Grafton businesses shut

    premium_icon Thousands of Grafton businesses shut

    Business How 'a little pain and embarrassment is better than bankruptcy'

    Troy has designs on business success

    premium_icon Troy has designs on business success

    Business Hard work pays off as Grafton business stays ahead of the pack