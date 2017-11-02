Footballer threatened to kill girlfriend's mum

A 25-YEAR-old footballer, who terrorised his girlfriend by driving aggressively around the Grafton school where she was teaching, has been jailed for nine months.

Nicholas Robert Monckton, 25, of Biggera Waters, Queensland, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking and intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical harm.

In 2016 Monckton played first grade rugby league with the Grafton Ghosts, but left the club before the end of the season.

The court heard Monckton threatened to slit the throat of the victim's mother and "take everyone you have ever loved from you".

Although Monckton pleaded guilty, he disputed some police facts, which were removed from their evidence.

The police said Monckton had been in a relationship with the victim for 15 months and in that time had become jealous and paranoid that she was unfaithful to him.

Police said Monckton had acquired all his partner's social media passwords and demanded she keep a GPS location facility in an app on her mobile phone activated at all times.

In evidence police said on August 5, 2017, the victim was staying at Monckton's house in Southport when he began making allegations she had been unfaithful to him and took her phone from her and began checking its contents.

Upset by this, the victim began packing her bags to leave. The accused threw the phone at her, striking her in the face, which caused bruising. Soon after Monckton apologised and told the victim if she went to the police he would be jailed and she would have to look after his mother.

To avoid further physical confrontation the victim stayed overnight at Monckton's house and left for her Grafton home the next day and turned off the GPS location device.

At about 9pm on August 8 Monckton called the victim attempting a reconciliation, but when this was refused, turned nasty.

"That's ok. I'll come down there and slit your mother's throat in front of you and take everyone you have ever loved from you," Monckton said to the victim.

Two days later the victim was teaching children at a Grafton primary school when she heard an engine revving loudly and recognised its sound. She saw Monckton driving his black Holden Club Sport sedan in the streets surrounding the school.

The victim was frightened and contacted her father who picked her up when school finished and went to Graﬁon Police Station to report the matter.

Police obtained a domestic violence evidence in chief statement, photos of the victim's injuries, her phone and her call log. Police said that while the victim was reporting the matter, the accused was constantly calling and messaging her which caused the distress.

Police received information from the principal of the school that the accused was still driving around the school. Police conducted a patrol of the area but could not locate the car.

They said Monckton refused to attend a police interview when they called him on his mobile phone. They said Queensland Police were unable to locate him.

Local police were able to charge Monckton when he was arrested on an unrelated matter at Byron Bay.

While Monckton was at large police said the victim was fearful of living in her own home and stayed with family. She was afraid to go to and from her work unaccompanied.

Monckton lodged an appeal against his sentence. He will appear in a bail hearing at Grafton Courthouse on Monday.