Former Ghost turns season around with spot in grand final

Former Grafton Ghosts flyer Anthony Don scores a try for the Gold Coast Titans. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Grafton Ghosts flyer Anthony Don will savour grand final action on Sunday when he lines up for the Burleigh Bears against the Newtown Jets in the NRL State Championship decider.

The match between the winners of the NSW and Queensland championships doesn't lack fire power, with both teams stacked with players with NRL experience.

There are none more so than Don, 32, who has played more than 100 games in the top grade and just a few seasons ago was touted as a potential State of Origin player for the Blues.

"When the Titans dropped out of contention the last thing on my mind was playing in a grand final,” Don said.

"But when I went back to play with Burleigh we started to go all right and we've found ourselves in a couple of grand finals.”

He said Burleigh would go into the game as massive underdogs against the Jets, which was a feeder club for the Cronulla Sharks.

"The Jets have the Cronulla system behind them and they've had a really good run into the finals,” he said.

But Don said that hadn't stopped the Bears from plotting an upset on Sunday.

"It's another game of footy and we'll be doing our best to ensure we're enjoying the winners' beers after the game,” he said.

Don said he had a year left on his contract with the Gold Coast Titans and would think about his future after that.