Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Lysaught family signing for the Commonwealth Games opening.
The Lysaught family signing for the Commonwealth Games opening. Adam Hourigan
Local Faces

Former Grafton family sign our anthem to the world

6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

THEY didn't make a sound, but their actions were heard around the world last night.

For former Graftonians Matt and Sarah Lysaught, their entire family was featured as part of the Australian National Anthem during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Wednesday night.

Matt is Clarence Valley councillor Arthur Lysaught's son, and Ms Lysaught said that the whole family were bi- lingual after their son Jessie was born deaf.

"We grew up in Grafton, but moved to Lismore then Sydney and then Brisbane to access services in the deaf community and access the bilingual school where they had access to teachers who are deaf and the classes are taught in Auslan and English,” she said.

Ms Lysaught said the family answered a callout for a shoot, and after a change of plan, their daughter Emily was chosen to be alongside a number of other deaf adults to sign the line.

However, when they weren't available, the entire family was chosen to deliver the line "We'll toil with hearts and hands” - seen on the big screen at the stadium and as part of the broadcast.

"We got to go to the dress rehearsal on Saturday to get a sneak peek, and we got to sit with some of other people in the video,” Ms Lysaught said.

"Then last night at home watching it on TV, and screaming so our neighbours could hear us - particularly Jesse was really excited. Our phones didn't stop all night and day.

"We're just a regular Aussie family, Auslan is a normal part of our family, and I think it's really good to show that we're just another type of family like all the others shown.”

commonwealth games 2018
Grafton Daily Examiner
New boss outlines reasons for club's record profit

New boss outlines reasons for club's record profit

News The firt woman to take the helm of the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club tells how she put an extra half million in its bank account in her first year

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
2017/18 Premier League Team of the Season

2017/18 Premier League Team of the Season

Cricket Who were the standouts in GDSC Premier League this season?

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:01 AM
Blockbuster line-up of live entertainment this weekend

Blockbuster line-up of live entertainment this weekend

Entertainment From Celtic to classical there's a sound for everyone

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Business awards organisers need more judges

Business awards organisers need more judges

News Awards organisers say what they're looking for in a judge.

Local Partners