Former Grafton family sign our anthem to the world

THEY didn't make a sound, but their actions were heard around the world last night.

For former Graftonians Matt and Sarah Lysaught, their entire family was featured as part of the Australian National Anthem during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Wednesday night.

Matt is Clarence Valley councillor Arthur Lysaught's son, and Ms Lysaught said that the whole family were bi- lingual after their son Jessie was born deaf.

"We grew up in Grafton, but moved to Lismore then Sydney and then Brisbane to access services in the deaf community and access the bilingual school where they had access to teachers who are deaf and the classes are taught in Auslan and English,” she said.

Ms Lysaught said the family answered a callout for a shoot, and after a change of plan, their daughter Emily was chosen to be alongside a number of other deaf adults to sign the line.

However, when they weren't available, the entire family was chosen to deliver the line "We'll toil with hearts and hands” - seen on the big screen at the stadium and as part of the broadcast.

"We got to go to the dress rehearsal on Saturday to get a sneak peek, and we got to sit with some of other people in the video,” Ms Lysaught said.

"Then last night at home watching it on TV, and screaming so our neighbours could hear us - particularly Jesse was really excited. Our phones didn't stop all night and day.

"We're just a regular Aussie family, Auslan is a normal part of our family, and I think it's really good to show that we're just another type of family like all the others shown.”