Former Grafton jockey in fight to save career

Adam Hyeronimus on Belflyer wins The Kosciuszko at Royal Randwick on October 13, 2018. Belflyer was a subject in a three-leg multi in August 2017 which raised Racing NSW stewards’ suspicions of betting offences allegedly involving the jockey. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

FORMER Grafton apprentice jockey Adam Hyeronimus defended 32 charges levelled against him on the opening day of a hearing into alleged betting offences on Monday.

The 30-year-old is alleged to have placed bets on horses he was riding and in other races through his cousin and licenced stablehand Blake Paine.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Racing NSW stewards revealed Hyeronimus made numerous bank transfers into Paine’s account, there were frequent mobile phone text messages between the pair relating to betting, and a record of Paine’s wagers through his Sportsbet account.

Hyeronimus pleaded not guilty to two charges of having an interest in two $500 bets on horses he rode on Lucky Meteor when it ran third at Canterbury in on November 5, 2016 and Limbo Soul which won at Rosehill on February 22 in 2017.

If either or both of these charges are proven, the jockey faces a minimum two-year riding ban.

He also pleaded not guilty to another 29 charges of having an interest or bet on races in which he didn’t ride in Australia, USA and Singapore, and another of providing false or misleading evidence to stewards.

A text exchange between Hyeronimus and Paine about a $100 three-leg multi on Selita, Menari and Belflyer in August 12, 2017 was also raised during the seven-hour hearing.

Stewards revealed a text from the jockey to Paine which stated: “Have $100 all up for me.’’

There would also be a further $500 bet placed on Belflyer to place and when a second $500 on the horse was denied by the bookies, the same size bet was instead placed on Sovereign Nation at Flemington. Belflyer placed second in the Casino Cup.

Adam Hyeronimus rode John Shelton-trained Belflyer to victory in the inaugural $1.3M The Kosciuszko at Royal Randwick on October 13, 2018. Hyeronimus was apprenticed to Shelton in Grafton in 2008.

Forensic accountant Brett Goodyear was brought in as a witness and said he felt stewards hadn’t established that their charges were true without doubt, and that there wasn’t enough evidence in the figures to be sure Hyeronimus was guilty of any charge.

The hearing was due to continue on Tuesday.

Hyeronimus was not expected to ride at Grafton’s July Carnival this week, with rides booked at Warwick Farm on Wednesday, Kembla Grange on Thursday and Royal Randwick on Friday.

