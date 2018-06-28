Former Grafton local comes home to play

THE Clarence Valley Conservatorium is pleased to present a special concert by former Grafton local Paul Hankinson.

Hankinson now lives and performs in Berlin.

His solo piano album Echoes of a Winter Journey was recently released on Traumton Records to critical acclaim.

Filled with "thoughtful, meditative melodies for dreamers and all those who value peaceful sounds and the silence between the notes” (Concerto Magazine Austria), the CD will be released on vinyl in October, 2018.

A sheet music book will also be available.

"It will please fans of the most tender painting with sound.”

Hankinson aspires to make music which can be of use in people's lives, providing a moment of peace or empathy, of connection.

He will make a welcome return to the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Saturday July 7 to perform music from his album Echoes of a Winter Journey. The concert will be the perfect soundtrack for the quieter hours of winter, when the last mulled wine has been finished off, when the last piece of green tinsel has been disposed of, and the last party hat has been stowed away in a box in the cellar.

The concert will be held on Saturday July 7, commencing at 7pm at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium and will be available from the CVC on office, or at the door.